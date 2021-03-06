Player of the Game: Chaney’s Sharrod Taylor

Chaney Senior Sharrod Taylor was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys' 70-48 win over Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney Senior Sharrod Taylor was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys’ 70-48 win over Poland in the Division II District Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week. Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Taylor finished with a game-high 26 points in the win, helping lead the Cowboys to their second consecutive District Title. Chaney will face Gilmour Academy in the Division II Regional Semifinals Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at Barberton High School.

Chaney, under Head Coach Marlon McGaughy, improves to 12-6 overall on the season.