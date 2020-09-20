Player of the Game: Chaney’s Delshawn Petrosky

Chaney's Delshawn Petrosky was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys' 30-0 win over rival Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney Senior Quarterback Delshawn Petrosky was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys’ 30-0 win over rival Cardinal Mooney in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on Saturday.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Petrosky completed 14-26 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 85 yards in the victory for the Cowboys.