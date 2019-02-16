WATCH: Player of the Game: Chaney's Jammison Tubbs Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chaney Senior Jamison Tubbs was named Player of the Game for his play in thh Cowboys' 77-56 win over McDonald in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week. [ + - ] Video

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) - Chaney Senior Jamison Tubbs was named Player of the Game for his play in thh Cowboys' 77-56 win over McDonald in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pebblestone Flooring.



Tubbs tallied 23 points, with 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists, helping the Cowboys improve to 15-5 on the season.