Sports

WATCH: Player of the Game: Chaney's Jammison Tubbs

Tubbs tallied 23 points in Chaney's 77-56 win over McDonald

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 10:12 PM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 10:12 PM EST

WATCH: Player of the Game: Chaney's Jammison Tubbs

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) - Chaney Senior Jamison Tubbs was named Player of the Game for his play in thh Cowboys' 77-56 win over McDonald in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pebblestone Flooring.

Tubbs tallied 23 points, with 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists, helping the Cowboys improve to 15-5 on the season.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories