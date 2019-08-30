YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney Sophomore Running Back Zyere Rodgers was named Player of the Game in the Cardinals’ 13-6 win over Chaney in the 2019 regular season opener.
The Player of the Game award is sponsored Fred Martin Ford and Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Print.
Rodgers rushed for 145 yards in the victory for the Cardinals. Cardinal Mooney has now won four straight regular season openers.
The game marked the first meeting between Chaney and Cardinal Mooney since 2002.
Player of the Game: Cardinal Mooney’s Zyere Rodgers
