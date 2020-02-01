Player of the Game: Cardinal Mooney’s Mike Pelini

Pelini led all scorers, finishing with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s Mike Pelini was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ thrilling 62-54 win over arch-rival Ursuline Friday night in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.



Pelini led all scorers, finishing with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds in the win for the Cardinals.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 8-8 overall on the season.