Player of the Game: Canfield’s Marissa Ieraci

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Marissa Ieraci was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Cardinals’ 52-45 win over rival Howland in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Wednesday night.



Ieraci led the Cardinals with a team-high 17 points on the night.



Canfield completes the season-sweep of the Tigers with the win. The Cardinals improve to 12-4 overall on the season.