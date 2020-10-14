Player of the Game: Canfield’s Grace Rosko

Canfield Senior Grace Rosko was named Player of the Game for her efforts in Tuesday night's win over Austintown Fitch in straight sets.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Senior Grace Rosko was named Player of the Game for her efforts in Tuesday night’s win over Austintown Fitch in straight sets.

The game was televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Rosko finished with 14 kills, 2 blocks, and 1 ace in the win.



She helped the Cardinals avenge a loss to the Falcons back in September, when Fitch rallied to overcome a 2-0 deficit.