Player of the Game: Canfield’s Chris Sammarone

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Senior Chris Sammarone was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ 28-10 win over Kenston in the second round of the OHSAA Division III playoffs.



Sammarone scored a pair of touchdowns in the victory. He finished with a 6-yard touchdown run, and also hauled in an 80-yard reception for a touchdown on a screen pass. He was also a force on the defensive side of the ball.

With the win, Canfield advances to face Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary next Friday night at 7 p.m.