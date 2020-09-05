Player of the Game: Brookfield’s Haden Gibson

Gibson accounted for a total of four touchdowns in a 35-7 win over LaBrae.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Senior Quarterback Haden Gibson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Friday’s 35-7 win over LaBrae in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Gibson accounted for a total of four touchdowns in the win. He rushed 169 yards and also completed 7-12 passes for 138 yards through the air.

With the win, the Warriors have won six of the last eight head-to-head meetings with LaBrae.

