Player of the Game: Boardman’s Tommy Fryda

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Tommy Fryda was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Spartans’ 66-60 win over Chaney Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week.



The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.

Fryda finished with a total of 18 points on six three-pointers. He broke the Spartans’ single-season record for three-pointers which was 28 years old. Fryda now has a total of 57 three-pointers this season at Boardman.



With the win, Boardman improves to 19-1 overall on the season.