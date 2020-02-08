Player of the Game: Boardman’s Ethan Anderson

Live Now
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Ethan Anderson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Spartans’ 59-35 win over Warren Harding Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print and Pebblestone Flooring.

Anderson narrowly missed out on a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocked shots.

With the win, Boardman claims the All-American Conference Red Tier Title outright.


