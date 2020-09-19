Player of the Game: Austintown Fitch’s Todd Simons

Austintown Fitch's Todd Simons was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Falcons' 25-21 win over rival Warren Harding.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch Senior Todd Simons was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Falcons’ 25-21 win over rival Warren Harding in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Simons caught six passes for 108 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fitch has now started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2013.