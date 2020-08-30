Player of the Game: Austintown Fitch’s Devin Sherwood

Austintown Fitch Junior Quarterback was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Saturday's 33-3 win over rival Boardman.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch Junior Quarterback was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Saturday’s 33-3 win over rival Boardman in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Sherwood tossed five touchdown passes to five different receivers in the victory. In all, Sherwood completed 21-29 passes for 312 yards for the Falcons.

Fitch has now won five straight in the head-to-head series, and 15 of the last meetings with Boardman overall.