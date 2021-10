AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch Senior Quarterback Devin Sherwood was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Falcons’ thrilling 35-28 win over Warren Harding in high school football playoff action on Friday night.

The game was featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Sherwood completed 13-19 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

With the win, Fitch improves to 7-3 overall on the season. The Falcons advance to face Akron Hoban in week twelve.