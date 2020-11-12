‘Play hard, play smart, play together,’ expects Niles coach Foster of his group

Niles Red Dragons
Coach: Doug Foster
2019-20 record: 5-18 (2-12, Northeast 8)
Returning letter winners: Seniors Doug Foster, Alleni Fryer, Chase Sudzina and Jacob Eakin and Junior Kross Naples
“We expect the team to play hard, play smart and play together,” said Coach Foster. “Got to work together to take high percentage shots. We need to have our players understand their roles. The plan is to leave everything they have out on the court and be competitive in each game.”
Joe Wolfe has since graduated. The 5’9 guard put together a stat line last year of 10-points, 4.3 caroms, 2.6 steals and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 39.5% from the three-point land (17-43).
The Red Dragons will be led by their three-year starter and point guard Doug Foster. Last year, he scored 12.2-points, snagged 4.5-boards and dished out 3.9-assists per game while shooting 80% from the foul line (32-40).
Foster’s classmates Alleni Fryer (5.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Chase Sudzina (5.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg) will also be expected to lead the team this year. Jacob Eakin (3.9 ppg), Kross Naples (32% 3PT), Sam Perone and Matt Kozak are projected to play key roles on the team this season.
2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings
Struthers – 12-2 (19-3)
Poland – 11-3 (17-7)
Girard – 9-5 (9-14)
South Range – 8-6 (16-9)
Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)
Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)
Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)
Niles – 2-12 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Niles
Dec. 1 – Liberty
Dec. 4 – Champion
Dec. 8 – Newton Falls
Dec. 11 – at Lakeview
Dec. 15 – Girard
Dec. 18 – at South Range
Dec. 22 – at McDonald
Dec. 29 – at LaBrae
Jan. 5 – at Struthers
Jan. 8 – Poland
Jan. 12 – at Hubbard
Jan. 15 – Jefferson
Jan. 19 – at Salem
Jan. 22 – Lakeview
Jan. 26 – at Girard
Jan. 29 – South Range
Feb. 2 – Struthers
Feb. 5 – at Poland
Feb. 9 – Hubbard
Feb. 12 – at Jefferson
Feb. 16 – Mineral Ridge
Feb. 19 – at Howland
