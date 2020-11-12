‘Play hard, play smart, play together,’ expects Niles coach Foster of his group

Niles Red Dragons

Coach: Doug Foster

2019-20 record: 5-18 (2-12, Northeast 8)

Returning letter winners: Seniors Doug Foster, Alleni Fryer, Chase Sudzina and Jacob Eakin and Junior Kross Naples

“We expect the team to play hard, play smart and play together,” said Coach Foster. “Got to work together to take high percentage shots. We need to have our players understand their roles. The plan is to leave everything they have out on the court and be competitive in each game.”

Joe Wolfe has since graduated. The 5’9 guard put together a stat line last year of 10-points, 4.3 caroms, 2.6 steals and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 39.5% from the three-point land (17-43).

The Red Dragons will be led by their three-year starter and point guard Doug Foster. Last year, he scored 12.2-points, snagged 4.5-boards and dished out 3.9-assists per game while shooting 80% from the foul line (32-40).

Foster’s classmates Alleni Fryer (5.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Chase Sudzina (5.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg) will also be expected to lead the team this year. Jacob Eakin (3.9 ppg), Kross Naples (32% 3PT), Sam Perone and Matt Kozak are projected to play key roles on the team this season.

2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Struthers – 12-2 (19-3)

Poland – 11-3 (17-7)

Girard – 9-5 (9-14)

South Range – 8-6 (16-9)

Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)

Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)

Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)

Niles – 2-12 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Niles

Dec. 1 – Liberty

Dec. 4 – Champion

Dec. 8 – Newton Falls

Dec. 11 – at Lakeview

Dec. 15 – Girard

Dec. 18 – at South Range

Dec. 22 – at McDonald

Dec. 29 – at LaBrae

Jan. 5 – at Struthers

Jan. 8 – Poland

Jan. 12 – at Hubbard

Jan. 15 – Jefferson

Jan. 19 – at Salem

Jan. 22 – Lakeview

Jan. 26 – at Girard

Jan. 29 – South Range

Feb. 2 – Struthers

Feb. 5 – at Poland

Feb. 9 – Hubbard

Feb. 12 – at Jefferson

Feb. 16 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 19 – at Howland