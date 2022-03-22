HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – “Not a better feeling in the world, two decades in the making,” says Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro.

21 years to be exact. The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team is making a return to the state championship for the first time since 2001.

“Go in there and take it as a game,” Magestro says. “It is a business trip, go in there and play to what they have been working on all summer and everything will take care of itself.”

“It feels amazing,” senior Bella DiNardo says. “Ever since I came here we worked so hard and we have talked about having a banner just like all the boys. So to get there this year and to potentially win one is the best feeling ever.”

It is especially special to to DiNardo and the seniors. Two years ago, poised to make a Hershey run, the Golden Eagles had their season cut short in the Quarterfinals due to the COVID outbreak in 2020.

“It means a lot,” says DiNardo. “You know Malia, Addie and Mariah, they would love to be where we are right now. So we are going to go out there and play for them and we are really excited that we were even able to make it there this year.”

That Mariah is Mariah Vincent, who now plays collegiately at Westminster. Her sister is Monique Vincent, a freshman with the Golden Eagles.

“It would mean a lot to me because it is my sister,” says Vincent. “I do it all for her, she is the one who makes me better in the offseason and I do my best just for her.”

Thursday will mark Kennedy’s third trip to Hershey with just one state banner hanging in the gym, but this group says they are eager to add another.

“We are really hungry,” Vincent says. “It has been many months, the whole offseason we have been working so hard and this is what we wanted to we are in the right spot in the right time.”

“We are so hungry. We talk about it every day after practice,” says DiNardo. “The way we work in practice, no one knows how hard we work but we work really hard and we can not wait to get out there.”