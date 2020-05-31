Play Ball! Valley softball standouts hit the field for first time in softball tournament

92 teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania came to the Valley for the 14th Perfect Storm travel softball tournament

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Several Valley softball standouts returned to action on Saturday during the 14th Perfect Storm Tournament hosted by the Thunder Elite Fastpitch travel softball team.

92 teams were registered from 10U to 18U.

In 14U action, upcoming Hubbard freshman Isabella O’Brien had a big game Saturday night, recording 15 strikeouts and allowed just one hit.

In 16U play, O’Brien’s future teammate Grace Narkum showed no signs of rust in the circle, seeing six batters, retiring all six and recording a strikeout. Valley Extreme won 5-0.

And in the 18U division, several familiar faces were on the field Saturday afternoon. Champion standouts Emma Gumont and Brooke Whitt joined forces with rival Desi Allen from LaBrae on the Valley Extreme team. They faced the Laser’s with Lakeview’s Raegan Schick and Austintown-Fitch’s Maddy Taylor leading the way.

Whitt went 1-2 as Allen went 2-2.

Taylor went 1-3 with 2 RBIs as Schick added a hit in the 9-2 win over Valley Extreme.

Action continues on Sunday at Candlelight Knolls, Harding Park and Liberty Township Park.