Play Ball! Ohio District 2 Little League planning June return

Several local youth baseball leagues are planning a return, with a mid-June comeback an early target

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio District 2 Little League baseball and softball seasons are planning a mid-June return, according to a release sent Sunday night.

District 2 Ohio of Little League International encompasses local leagues in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Portage counties.

A virtual meeting between local league presidents was held Sunday night to discuss the resumption. According to the release, the plan is to have a season for ages 6 (t-ball) to 16 (senior division).

Leagues that plan on playing are Boardman Community Baseball, Canfield Community Baseball, Howland Little League, Poland Community Baseball and Springfield Township Little League.

If players from other leagues have had their seasons cancelled, then they can reach out to play in one of the leagues. Below are links to contact each league: