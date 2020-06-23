Play ball? MLB and MLBPA agree on return date, discussing safety

It looks like there will be baseball this season as the league and players have finally agreed on a slate of games for 2020

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to play a 60-game schedule after the league set a schedule on Monday, according to multiple national reports.

The league asked the MLBPA to agree on two things by Tuesday, one being if players could report to training camps by July 1 and if they agreed on the health and safety manuals.

The Players Association has agreed to the report date and is currently discussing safety concerns.

The 60-game schedule is for its shortest season since 1878 after the Players Association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length.

The players voted down that deal 33-5.