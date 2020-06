A full slate of games was on the docket

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Little League Baseball action got underway Monday night at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

A full slate of games was on the docket, including 12U action that saw Ron Kreps Drywall top All-Star Sports by a final score of 11-1.

A.J. Snyder hit a three-run home run in the victory.

Patrick Young drove in the victory-sealing run with a base-hit to end the game.

Ron Kreps Drywall is now 1-0 on the season, while All-Star Sports drops to 0-1 to start the campaign.