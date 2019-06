NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers hosted their annual media day on Tuesday ahead of the season opener Friday in West Virginia.

Dennis Malave returns to the Valley in the manager role this season. Malave was part of the first ever Scrappers squad back in 1999 as a player.

As of now, there are just four current players on the roster that saw time in Mahoning Valley last season.

The Scrappers return to Eastwood Field on Sunday for a special Father’s Day game at 6:35PM