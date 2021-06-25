‘Play against all kinds of people’: Local junior golfers compete in AJGA event at Mill Creek Golf Course

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The AJGA’s Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation Preview wrapped up Friday morning at Mill Creek Golf Course.

Roughly 80 golfers, ages 12-15 competed. The participants came from all over, from the Valley and nearby towns all the way to Japan and the Dominican Republic.

“It was really cool,” Hickory sophomore Alexandra Petrochko said. “In my practice round I played against people from Canada and stuff, so it was really neat to get to play against all kinds of people.”

Hickory’s Alexandra Petrochko and Canfield’s Sachin Nallapaneni enjoyed playing the tournament at a familiar course.

“It’s just great,” Nallapaneni said. “I love not having to drive two hours and stay at a hotel. I like to be in my own bed.”

“It’s nice to be able to have the experience right in my backyard,” Petrochko added. “I’m super thankful to the AJGA and the Mill Creek Golf Course for having this tournament in this area.”

As for how the pair thought they played?

“I’m a little disappointed in how I played because I feel like if my drives were more in the fairway and if I hit more greens, I could have done better,” Petrochko said. “But, overall, I’m pretty happy with how I played and not making too many double bogeys or too many mistakes over par.”

“I did ok,” Nallapaneni said. “There’s obviously some things I could have done better, but just golf. I need to feel like I know these greens, because obviously I do. I just need to make more up-and-downs and make some more putts.”

Petrochko recorded a top five finish with a score of +9. Nallapaneni finished tied for 30th.