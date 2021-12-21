MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Gabe Platt led Western Reserve with 21 points as the Blue Devils topped Mineral Ridge, 66-42.

David Ashburn finished with 13 for Reserve as well. Mineral Ridge finished with 20 turnovers.

The Blue Devils have now scored 60 points or more in six of their eight outings this season (3-3).

Western Reserve (3-5) is scheduled to be matched against Campbell Memorial on the road on Thursday.

2021-22 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

Springfield – 3-0 (4-0)

Lowellville – 2-1 (5-2)

Jackson-Milton – 2-1 (3-3)

McDonald – 2-1 (3-4)

Western Reserve – 2-1 (3-5)

Sebring – 0-2 (3-3)

Waterloo – 0-2 (0-4)

Mineral Ridge – 0-3 (0-6)