BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Wednesday that MVP candidate quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Steelers.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the start for Baltimore in his place. It marks his first start of the 2023 season.

His last start came against Pittsburgh in week 18 of the 2022 campaign, when he completed 14-21 passes for 130 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh needs a win and some help to secure a playoff berth.

The Steelers and Ravens will kick off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on WYTV-33.