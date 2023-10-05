YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m.

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game be on TV in Youngstown?

You can watch the Steelers host the Ravens at 1 p.m. on WKBN 27 (CBS).

Will the Steelers’ starting quarterback play in the game?

Wednesday, Kenny Pickett announced his intentions to play against the Ravens, despite a knee injury he sustained in a loss to the Houston Texans last week.

What is the injury status of Steelers’ tight end, Pat Freiermuth?

On Monday, it was reported that a hamstring injury will keep Freiermuth out approximately 2-3 weeks and is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Rodney Williams was activated from the practice squad on Wednesday in a corresponding move.