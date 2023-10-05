YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m.

Where to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes on TV this week Where to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes on TV this week

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game be on TV in Youngstown?

You can watch the Steelers host the Ravens at 1 p.m. on WKBN 27 (CBS).

Will the Steelers’ starting quarterback play in the game?

Wednesday, Kenny Pickett announced his intentions to play against the Ravens, despite a knee injury he sustained in a loss to the Houston Texans last week.

What is the injury status of Steelers’ tight end, Pat Freiermuth?

On Monday, it was reported that a hamstring injury will keep Freiermuth out approximately 2-3 weeks and is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Rodney Williams was activated from the practice squad on Wednesday in a corresponding move.