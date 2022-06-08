PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced game times for their 2022 preseason games.

All three games will be televised locally on WKBN-27.

The following are the game matchups, dates, times, and broadcast information for 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers preseason action:

2022 Preseason

Preseason 1 – Saturday, Aug. 13 – WKBN-27

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers – 7 p.m.

Preseason 2 – Saturday, Aug. 20 – WKBN-27

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m.

Preseason 3 – Sunday, Aug. 28 – WKBN-27

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – 4:30 p.m.