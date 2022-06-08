PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced game times for their 2022 preseason games.
All three games will be televised locally on WKBN-27.
The following are the game matchups, dates, times, and broadcast information for 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers preseason action:
2022 Preseason
Preseason 1 – Saturday, Aug. 13 – WKBN-27
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers – 7 p.m.
Preseason 2 – Saturday, Aug. 20 – WKBN-27
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m.
Preseason 3 – Sunday, Aug. 28 – WKBN-27
Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – 4:30 p.m.