PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the signing of cornerback James Pierre to a one-year contract.

Pierre was originally signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2020.

In 17 games last season, Pierre piled up 29 total tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

In three seasons with the Steelers, he has played in 50 career games with six starts.

Pierre has 58 career tackles, including 51 solo stops, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also has 28 special teams tackles.