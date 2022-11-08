PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will have one less prime time game this season.

The Steelers-Bengals game in Week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time. It will now be played at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

Instead, the NFL has opted to insert the Chiefs-Chargers game into the 8:20 p.m. slot on Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers are currently 2-6 on the season, having lost two straight games. The Steelers beat the Bengals 23-20 in OT in Week 1

Pittsburgh returns to action at home this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown. The Bengals are on their bye week in Week 10.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.