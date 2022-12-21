PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A couple of Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the 2023 Pro Bowl games in February.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive end T.J. Watt will be taking part.

It marks the 22nd consecutive season that Pittsburgh is sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl.

Fitzpatrick was voted into his third Pro Bowl and was voted in as a starter. This season, he has piled up 74 tackles with four interceptions and a touchdown.

Despite playing in just seven games this season, Watt is Pro Bowl bound for the fourth year. This season he has four sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebacker Alex Highsmith and fullback Derek Watt have been voted in as alternates.

The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.