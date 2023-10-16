PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Injured Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland have returned to practice.

The two remain on the Reserve/Injured list. The team now has 21 days to activate them to the 53-man roster or they will remain on the list for the remainder of the season.

Johnson has been out with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the season-opening loss to San Francisco. He caught three passes for 48 yards in the game before leaving with the injury.

McFarland suffered a knee injury against the 49ers and has not played since that game. He tallied two receptions for 11 yards in the opener but did not have any carries.

The Steelers will visit the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.