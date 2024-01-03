PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers had three players named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Linebacker TJ Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and special teamer Miles Killebrew were all selected.

Watt, who currently leads the NFL with 17 sacks, will be making his fifth Pro Bowl appearance.

Fitzpatrick was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. He’s recorded 64 tackles this season despite missing six games due to injury.

Killebrew is the special teams captain in Pittsburgh and has blocked three punts for the black and gold since signing with the team in 2021. This will be his first Pro Bowl selection.