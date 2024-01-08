PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was activated from the reserve-suspended list on Monday.

He was suspended without pay for the final three games of the regular season as a result of repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

Kazee was ejected in the third quarter of the Steelers’ week 15 loss in Indianapolis for delivering a forceable hit to the head and neck area of Colts’ wide receiver Michael Pittman.

The Steelers and Bills will kick off their AFC Wildcard matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN.