LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive end T.J. Watt was named the NFL’s AP Defensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night.

Watt tied Michael Strahan with 22.5 sacks, which is the most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982.

He is the third player to lead the league in sacks in consecutive seasons.

Watt also led the NFL in QB takedowns and QB hits (39) in 2021. He also tied for first with 21 tackles for loss and tied for fifth with five forced fumbles.

He joins his brother J.J. Watt who was previously named Defensive Player of the Year three times.

The Watts are the first brothers to win the NFL MVP, offensive or defensive player of the year.