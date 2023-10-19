PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Pittsburgh’ Steelers’ defensive end T.J. Watt did not participate in practice on Thursday with a heel injury.

Watt was previously a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Tight-end Pat Freiermuth was limited in practice on Thursday, as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

The following is the Steelers’ complete injury report that was released on Thursday:

No. 6 P Pressley Harvin (Hamstring, Right) – Full

No.18 WR Diontae Johnson* (Hamstring) – Full

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland* (Knee) – Full

No. 51 LB Nick Herbig (Quad) – Limited

No. 65 OL Dan Moore Jr. (Knee) – Full

No. 78 OL James Daniels (Groin) – Full

No. 88 TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring) – Limited

No. 90 LB T.J. Watt (Heel) – DNP

The Steelers will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.