PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt is being fined for two separate violations that happened in the Steelers win over the Baltimore Ravens last week.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that TJ Watt has been fined $25,132 by the league.

The violations are for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness. The unnecessary roughness violation is for a hit on Ravens’ wide receiver Zay Flowers. The unsportsmanlike conduct incident happened when Watt took off his helmet after a game-winning sack over Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Watt played through injury in this game, as he dislocated his finger and tore ligaments in the win. Watt currently has eight sacks on the season.

The Ravens (3-2) square off with the Tennessee Titans (2-3) in London, England on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. The Steelers are on bye this week, but they return to action in a road game next week in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.