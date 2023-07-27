CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Current Pittsburgh Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr. and former head coach Buddy Parker are among the 12 candidates in the Coach/Contributor category that have moved another step closer to election as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Rooney has been working for the Steelers since 1961. He previously worked in Pittsburgh’s scouting department and is currently a Steelers vice president and member of the Board of Directors.

Parker served as Pittsburgh’s head coach from 1957-64. He also was the head coach of the Chicago Cardinals (1949) and Detroit Lions (1951-56).

Parker posted an overall NFL record of 107-76-9 and was a winner of back-to-back NFL titles with the Lions in 1952 and 1953.

The other Coach/Contributor semifinalists include Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

In addition, the Hall’s Seniors Committee trimmed a list of 31 semifinalists to the following former players: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1998 season.

The respective selection committees will meet to discuss the remaining candidates at length next month.

