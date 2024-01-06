PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – With a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers have kept their playoff hopes alive after finishing the regular season with a 10-7 record.

The Steelers just need one of the following three scenarios to go their way:

Bills lose to Dolphins (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.) OR

Jags lose or tie vs. Titans (Sunday, 1:00 p.m.) OR

Texans & Colts to tie (Saturday, 8:15 p.m.)

One of those happens and Mike Tomlin will lead the Black and Gold to his 11th playoff appearance since taking the helm and first trip since the 2021 season.

The Steelers ended this season with three consecutive wins to keep their hopes alive, in part thanks to quarterback Mason Rudolph filling in for Kenny Pickett.