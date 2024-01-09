PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that linebacker T.J. Watt has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup in Buffalo with a knee injury.

He suffered a sprained MCL in last Saturday’s regular-season finale in Baltimore.

This season, Watt has amassed a league-high 19 sacks. He also has tallied 19 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections and an interception.

In Watt’s absence, the Steelers will count on Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig to fill the void.

The Steelers and Bills will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.