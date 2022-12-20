PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday that starting quarterback Kenny Pickett has been officially cleared from concussion protocol.

Pickett is expected to start against the Raiders on Saturday night.

The rookie missed last Sunday’s win over Carolina, after suffering a concussion the previous week in a loss to Baltimore.

This season, Pickett has throw for 1,797 yards with 4 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

The 6-8 Steelers will host the Raiders on Christmas Eve at 8:15 p.m.

The game will be televised exclusively on NFL Network.