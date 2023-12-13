PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that pass rusher T.J. Watt has been cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is no longer in the concussion protocol.

Watt was placed in concussion protocol on Saturday morning after experiencing symptoms following Thursday night’s loss to the Patriots.

He took a knee to the head from New England running back Ezekiel Elliott on the first play of the game. He was examined by medical personnel but returned to the game a short time later.

Pittsburgh will travel to Indianapolis for a nationally televised game against the Colts on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network.