PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are returning to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania this summer for training camp.

Training camp was held at Heinz Field in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to 2020, the Steelers had practiced at Saint Vincent College for 54 years.

“We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”

Training camp dates have not been finalized yet. They will be announced once the 2022 preseason and regular season schedules are released by the NFL.