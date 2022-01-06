PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move puts their playing status for Sunday’s pivotal game with Baltimore in jeopardy, even with the NFL’s relaxed return-to-play protocols.

Johnson leads the team in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,110), and receiving touchdowns (8) this season.

Green started 14 games this year at center before sustaining a calf injury.

Pittsburgh still has an outside shot at making the playoffs this season. The Steelers need a win on Sunday against Baltimore, a Colts loss, and anything but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders.