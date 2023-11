PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear throwback jerseys for this Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium.

The jerseys feature block letters and numbers on a traditional looking jersey, a nod to the teams of the 1970s.

Pittsburgh previously wore the jerseys in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

The Steelers wore the same jerseys last season, when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.