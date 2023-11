PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The NFL announced a game time for the week 15 matchup between the Steelers and Colts.

Pittsburgh and Indianapolis will kick off on Saturday Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The game will be televised nationally on NFL Network.

The matchup was one of several Week 15 regular season games the league did not set a date and time for when the schedule was released.

The Steelers will host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.