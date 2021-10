Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) leaps over Seattle Seahawks defensive back Marquise Blair (27) on his way to a touchdown after caching pass during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without tight end Eric Ebron and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Both players have been ruled out due to injury.

Ebron tweaked his hamstring in practice during the week while Ingram has been dealing with a groin issue.