Steelers-Titans game rescheduled to later this season after another positive COVID-19 test

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been rescheduled to later this season after another personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday’s game was postponed after four Titans players and five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the NFL, the decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.

An announcement on the new game day will be made shortly, according to the NFL.

More stories from WKBN.com: