PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is set to return to the field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

He has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in week six in a loss to the Texans.

This season, Freiermuth has caught eight passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

He joins wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland who are also nearing a return from injury along with offensive tackle Dan Morgan, Jr.

The Steelers and Rams will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.