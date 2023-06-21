PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A member of the 2006 Super Bowl XL Pittsburgh Steelers team has died, according to multiple reports.

Clark Haggans, 46, has passed away. Colin Dunlap, of 97.3 The Fan, announced the passing via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Haggans played 13 seasons in the NFL. He was drafted by the Steelers in the 5th round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Haggans also played for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Haggans finished with 504 total tackles, 46.5 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, and one interception during his career.

No cause of death has been released at this time.