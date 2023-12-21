PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin officially ruled starting quarterback Kenny Pickett out for Saturday’s AFC North battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pickett has not played since suffering an ankle injury in week 13 against the Cardinals.

Mason Rudolph will make his first start of the season. He is seeking his first win as a starter since 2019. He is replacing veteran Mitch Trubisky, who has been ineffective in filling in for Pickett.

Pittsburgh is 0-2 without Pickett in the lineup.

The Steelers enter week 16 with a record of 7-7, having lost three straight games.

According to CBS Sports Research, Pittsburgh has just a 4.9% chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Steelers and Bengals will kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.