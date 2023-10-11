PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- One of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ top offensive players is almost ready to return from injury.

According to ESPN, wide receiver Diontae Johnson said that he would play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams on October 22 when the Steelers return from their bye week.

Johnson has been on injured reserve since he suffered a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, Johnson finished with 882 yards on 86 receptions.

Kickoff of the Steelers’ Week 7 game is at 4:05 p.m. on WYFX.